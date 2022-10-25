Bersatu supports MB from PAS if PN wins Perlis

KANGAR: Perlis Bersatu will support the PAS-led state administration and its menteri besar candidate if Perikatan Nasional (PN) succeeds in capturing Perlis in the 15th General Election (GE15), said its chairman Abu Bakar Hamzah.

He said PAS had established itself in Perlis longer than Bersatu and as such, the party had vast experience in administering the state.

“We (Perlis Bersatu) regard PAS as ‘big brother’ and are prepared to give our support if the Perlis Menteri Besar is appointed from PAS,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin was reported to have hinted that the menteri besar candidate will be appointed from PAS if PN were to capture Perlis in GE15.

Perlis has 15 state seats and three parliamentary seats.

Abu Bakar said he did not see the matter (menteri besar from PAS) as detrimental to Bersatu because the party’s main mission in working with PN was to take over the state administration from Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Our main mission is to develop Perlis and bring change to the people of this state,“ he said.

Abu Bakar, who is rumoured to be contesting for the Kuala Perlis state seat, said that as was discussed earlier, Bersatu would contest in six state seats, while PAS in nine state seats.

For the parliamentary seats, Bersatu will only field its candidate in Kangar while PAS in the other two seats, he said, adding that the names of the candidates would be announced soon. - Bernama