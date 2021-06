KUALA LUMPUR: The Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council (MPT) meeting today expressed gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, for his concern and confidence in the measures taken by the government in governing the country, especially in curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) said the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), including full lockdown and the gazettement of several emergency ordinances, has proven to be able to control Covid-19 infection with around 6,000 new cases daily now, compared to 9,020 cases on May 29.

"These measures have also succeeded in preventing an exponential increase in the number of daily infection cases," he said in a statement.

The meeting was chaired by Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and was conducted via video conference.

Hamzah, who is also Home Minister, said the ordinances gazetted by the government were the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021, Emergency (Employees' Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodations and Amenities) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 and Emergency (Offenders Compulsory Attendance) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

"This is to protect the people in this critical period," said Hamzah.

Apart from that, the MPT meeting also unanimously agreed to approve several amendments to the conference rules of Bersatu, Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) and Srikandi.

He said it was in line with the amendment to the party's constitution which had been approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

"Bersatu is confident that the amendments are able to strengthen the party's work, streamline the party's administration and strengthen the party's grassroots at every level throughout the country," he said.- Bernama