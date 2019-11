GEORGE TOWN: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will ask Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) to clarify his remark that it is difficult to deal with the DAP on issues related to the Malays.

PPBM secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya said Ahmad Faizal would be asked to explain when the party leadership meets today.

He said the party believed that the mentri besar was just expressing his personal view based on his experience on some issues. “It does not concern policy,” he said after the opening of a youth convention at Universiti Sains Malaysia today.

He said leaders within Pakatan Harapan (PH) had, in the past, also made “unsavoury” claims about other leaders but what was more important now was the Tanjung Piai by-election.

Marzuki noted that the Barisan Nasional’s (BN) collaboration with PAS “seemed to have secured (for them) a strong momentum at the start of the campaign”.

Nonetheless, he stressed, PH was also gaining momentum and he expressed hope that the voters would realise that supporting BN meant promoting the politics of race and religion.

“We should not regard Tanjong Piai as just a by-election but a platform to tell BN that the people reject the politics of race and religion,” he said.