Bersatu to find replacement for Mohd Rafiq — Hamzah

LARUT: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will hold a meeting soon to find a replacement for the Melaka Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman and the state Bersatu chief Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen who resigned today, said Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix).

Hamzah said the party accepted Mohd Rafiq’s resignation and expressed appreciation for his contributions.

“We have just received the announcement about his resignation today. We will make a decision (on Mohd Rafiq’s replacement) soon and it will be announced after getting the green light from party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,“ said the Larut Member of Parliament while opening Larut Bersatu Division Annual Conference 2021 here today.

It was reported that Mohd Rafiq announced his resignation to give a chance to the new leadership to lead Bersatu in Melaka as well as to strengthen the people’s support to the PN coalition in Tangga Batu parliamentary constituency.

Asked about the party’s failure in defending its seats in the recent Melaka State Election, Hamzah said they would improve on the weaknesses as well as study the support for the candidates that had won.

“Based on the initial analysis we have a huge support, reaching 77,000 people despite being a new party. This is relatively good as it was the first time we fielded candidates. We will also improve weaknesses that we have identified,” he said.

Bersatu only won two out of 15 seats namely Bemban and Sungai Udang through Dr Mohd Yadzil Yaakub and Dr Mohd Aleef Yusof respectively.

Asked about the position of the two seats in the Melaka State Legislative Assembly, Hamzah said the party has yet to give instructions regarding the matter. — Bernama