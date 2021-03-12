Bersatu, Umno need to continue discussions for political stability - Wan Saiful

KUALA LUMPUR: There is still room for discussion between Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Umno to ensure political stability is maintained, says Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan. (pix)

Acknowledging the challenges in terms of inter-party relations, he hoped that the debates would focus on the welfare of the people and the country.

“We have to differentiate between political parties and the government. From the aspect of government, it can be said that almost every day, Bersatu leaders meet with those from Umno, PAS, MCA, MIC, who are in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) (government), because discussions on government administration are always ongoing.

“At the party-level, we, at Bersatu have always been consistent on what is important which is for the union to be maintained,“ he told Bernama.

He said in any relationship between political parties, seat allocation for the election was always the bone of contention. However, he hoped the matter could be resolved amicably.

Asked on what would happen if Umno made a resolution to cease cooperation with Bersatu at its general assembly, Wan Saiful said as of now, no decision had been made.

“We will wait for the decision at the Umno General Assembly, then we will think about it,“ he said. -Bernama