Bersatu VP Mohd Rafiq leaves party

MELAKA: Bersatu vice-president Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen today announced his resignation from all his positions and has left the party with immediate effect.

He said this was after he was not listed as Perikatan National (PN) candidate for the Tangga Batu parliamentary seat despite having served in the constituency for six years since 2016.

“A few days ago, I was contacted by Bersatu president (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) and deputy president (Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu), who informed me that I was not listed for Tangga Batu and instead, I was offered to contest in several other alternative seats including Bagan Datuk which will be contested by UMNO president (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi).

“I feel sad because all my efforts and service in Tangga Batu parliamentary constituency for more than six years were not given fair and proper consideration,” he told a press conference here today.

He further said that it is the practice and tradition of any political party in this country to prioritise the highest office holders, such as the vice president, to contest in the constituency he leads.

Mohd Rafiq, who was one of the early leaders of Bersatu, said he had sent his resignation letter as Bersatu vice-president, Tangga Batu PN chairman, Tangga Batu Bersatu Division chief and Cheng Bersatu Branch chief to Muhyiddin a few days ago.

Asked about his plans after this, Mohd Rafiq said he wanted to take a break from politics and focus on his family.

He also refused to contest on any other political party’s ticket in the upcoming 15th General Election, including as an independent candidate.

“However, I will continue to serve the people of Tangga Batu even without any political platform, and I may work with non-governmental organisations after this,” he said. - Bernama