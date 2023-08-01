Bersatu waiting for RoS confirmation on status in GRS: Hamzah

KOTA KINABALU: Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the party was still waiting for confirmation from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on the status of Sabah Bersatu in Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

He said this follows former Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s decision, along with fellow Sabah Bersatu assemblymen and leaders, to quit the party in December.

Hamzah told reporters this after a meeting with members of the Sabah Bersatu leadership, including party vice-president and new state party chief Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee here today.

In December last year, Hajiji, who is also GRS chairman, announced that he was quitting Sabah Bersatu after taking into consideration the current political situation in the country.

Hamzah said that based on membership, Sabah Bersatu was still relevant in the state, adding that the party was currently undergoing a restructuring process at the state and division levels.

Asked if Hajiji still had Bersatu’s backing despite no longer being with the party, Hamzah, who is Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general, said the matter was considered an internal problem between Bersatu and the chief minister.

“That’s our problem. Internal problem. For the state, for the rakyat,“ he said.

Hamzah said PN or Bersatu had no intention of causing damage to current state leadership, while also claiming that there were several former Bersatu assemblymen who expressed their intention to remain with the party. - Bernama