PETALING JAYA: The infighting among Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders has left the party at the mercy of its partners in the government, political analysts said yesterday.

Prof Dr Barjoyai Bardai said Bersatu cannot operate as a proper political party as long as half of its leaders are in government and the others are in the opposition camp.

He said both sides are simply flexing their muscles to see who has wider grassroots support.

The issue, he said, is not about the party splitting into two but how it can remain in government in its current position.

He noted that former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had made it clear that he would not work with Umno, leaving Bersatu in a difficult position.

“If the party decides to sack Mahathir, the question is who will follow him out of the party,” he said yesterday.

He noted that Bersatu is not a big party, so any split within its ranks would have a direct impact on its ability to call the shots in the present government.

“This disarray has given Umno the unique opportunity to strengthen itself and become a big player in the government.”

Prof Dr Jeniri Amir of Unversiti Malaysia Sarawak said that by removing Mahathir, Bersatu would give itself some “breathing space” but that would also weaken its position in the government in the long term.

“Bersatu has to realise that from the onset, Mahathir was never in favour of working with Umno. If he is out of the party, he will resort to attacking it as he had done to Umno.”

He said Bersatu has to realise that Mahathir will never remain silent, so the party leaders must be prepared to deal with that.

Political analyst Khoo Kay Peng noted that although Bersatu leads the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, it has to rely on other parties to remain in government.

He said because of the informal nature of the PN coalition, it would be easy for MPs to jump ship.

“That is Bersatu’s weakness. On the other hand, disciplinary action may be taken against Mahathir and they may oust him but by and large, Bersatu will remain intact as party leaders have pledged their support for party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.”

Khoo said the legitimacy of the present government will always be in question as it has yet to show it has majority support.

He said Bersatu will face major challenges for having formed a government of convenience with leaders of other parties.

He said this puts Bersatu in a weak spot and that may result in an unstable government, adding Mahathir will remain the unknown equation in this fight within Bersatu.

