PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) aspires to become an entity which practices best management that can be emulated by the various strata of society.

The Prime Minister-cum-Bersatu chairman said he was convinced the implementation of best leadership practise and noble values could indirectly be emulated by the people in the country.

“I am confident changing bad traits and absorbing good ones starts with Bersatu. We are the example.

“If in the past we talked about leadership by example, today we are talking about Bersatu as the example for this nation,“ he said when delivering his adjournment speech at the second Bersatu Annual General Assembly here today.

Quoting the three-day Bersatu annual assembly which ended today, he said the party permitted the delegates to give their views and criticisms freely to the party leadership.

He said the party leadership, on the other hand, was prepared to be criticised if the criticisms were aimed at the betterment of the party and government.

Mahathir drew attention that there was no point holding an assembly if the delegates were not allowed to touch on certain topics as adopted by some other parties.

“I saw when the party banned debates on certain matters, in the end they finally are smashed to smithereens. That is the result of attempts to maintain themselves with nary a reprimand,“ he said.

Wrapping up the party gathering at a press conference later, Mahathir said he was very satisfied with the quality of the debate with representatives offering their views and criticism including towards party leaders.

“Many good advices were offered by debaters and the same goes for the replies from members of the party supreme council. A lot of things were cleared up after the replies were made and I think generally, the delegates appeared to be satisfied with the meeting and the explanations given to them,“ he said.

Mahathir also urged delegates nationwide to take measures to increase the number of Bersatu membership that would help enhance the outcome of elections. — Bernama