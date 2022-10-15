Bersatu will not collaborate with PH in GE15: Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said the party is firm in not collaborating with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in facing the15th General Election (GE15).

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman said that Bersatu also noted the PH presidential council’s stand not to collaborate with Bersatu.

“In line with the principles of democracy and freedom of the people to choose, Bersatu is ready to face a multi-cornered contest in GE15 involving PN, BN, PH and other political parties that will be competing,“ he said in a statement today.

Muhyiddin said Bersatu would focus on efforts to strengthen PN together with PAS, Gerakan, Parti Maju Sabah (SAPP) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah as a multi-racial political coalition that aimed to offer corruption-free, efficient and caring leadership for the sake of the people’s prosperity. - Bernama