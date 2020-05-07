Bersatu will not return to PH, those who do will be sacked

PETALING JAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has no intention of returning to Pakatan Harapan (PH), its information chief Dr. Radzi Jidin stressed.

In a statement today, he said the party has never discussed the matter, and that its decision to leave the coalition in February was final.

“Bersatu supreme council, as the highest executive body in the party, had decided in its meeting on Feb 23 to leave PH and not to have any cooperation with the coalition anymore,: he said.

Radzi said it was the responsibility of all party members to abide by its decision and implement all its policies at all times.

He warned that any party members who violate this, including by joining any other coalition that is against the party’s stand, would be dismissed immediately, based on its constitution.

“As such, all members should always abide by the party’s official stand that was made collectively, based on the proper channel and according to constitution,” he said.