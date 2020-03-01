Bersatu will resolve internal conflict amicably: Rina Harun

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Srikandi (women’s wing) chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun described the conflict in the party as a family misunderstanding that can be resolved amicably.

“We (Bersatu members) are a family. Don’t be at loggerheads. I’m sad, (but) it’s normal in a family ... Insya-Allah, we will resolve the internal problems amicably,” she told reporters when met in the compound of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s residence, here today.

Rina, who is Titiwangsa MP, was at Muhyiddin’s residence in Bukit Damansara here for about two hours.

She said she was there to congratulate and express support for Muhyiddin on his appointment as the Prime Minister.

Rina also said that all Bersatu members respected former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and that she had learned a lot from the statesman.

Muhyiddin, 72, who is Bersatu president, took his oath as the 8th Prime Minister today.

The Pagoh MP was appointed the Prime Minister following Dr Mahathir’s resignation last Feb 24, which then created a political turmoil in the country, leading to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government. - Bernama