Bersatu willing to cooperate with Pejuang if latter serious: Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: Bersatu is ready to consider cooperation with Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) in the 15th General Election (GE15), said its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, said the cooperation is possible if Pejuang was serious about the matter but confirmed that so far Pejuang had not contacted him to discuss it.

“So far, no one has contacted me regarding the matter. Furthermore, we are already in the preparation phase, we had discussed the matter before, but after that nothing happened. (So) I’m not sure whether the proposal (collaboration) is serious or not.

“If there are parties that are serious (about political cooperation), we are willing to consider. Although that is not my call because the matter needs to be brought to the Bersatu Supreme Council first to decide whether (cooperation) is necessary or not.

“Overall, where PN is concerned, we are ready (for GE15),“ he told reporters after officiating the “National Recovery and Social Inclusion” seminar here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the statement by Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that his party would consider entering into political cooperation with other parties that are considered ‘similar’ to Pejuang to oppose UMNO and Barisan Nasional (BN), in addition to Bersatu’s willingness to cooperate with Pejuang. - Bernama