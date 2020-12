IPOH: Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) said today that it has yet to ask for an audience with Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah regarding the appointment of the new Perak Menteri Besar.

Perak Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the party had also not received any official invitation from the palace to have an audience with Sultan Nazrin.

“Perak Bersatu wishes to say that we have not received any decree from the palace to have an audience with His Royal Highness the Sultan of Perak, unlike what was reported in the mass media,” he said in a statement here, today.

Earlier, Perak Dewan Negara member Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini said Sultan Nazrin had summoned Bersatu and PAS assemblymen in Perak for an audience today regarding the latest political developments in the state.

He was reported as saying that the palace was waiting for representatives from the two parties to brief Sultan Nazrin on their stands regarding the formation of a new Perak government.

Ahmad Faizal, the Member of Parliament for Tambun, was away in Kuala Lumpur attending the Dewan Rakyat sitting while PAS reportedly cancelled the audience with Sultan Nazrin following a directive from the party’s central leadership.

Three Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders - DAP’s Nga Kor Ming, Amanah’s Datuk Asmuni Awi and PKR’s Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak - had an audience with Sultan Nazrin today.

Earlier today, UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reiterated that cooperation in the Perikatan Nasional government comprising UMNO, Bersatu and PAS in Perak would continue.

The Menteri Besar’s post became vacant following Ahmad Faizal’s resignation last Saturday after he lost the majority support of assemblymen in a confidence vote at the State Legislative Assembly on Friday.

In the confidence motion tabled by Datuk Abd Manap Hashim (BN-Pengkalan Baharu), Ahmad Faizal, who is also the Chenderiang assemblyman, obtained only 10 votes in support while 48 voted against his leadership and one abstained.

In the Perak State Assembly, BN has 25 representatives, DAP (16), Amanah (5), Bersatu (5), PKR (3), PAS (3), while Gerakan and Independent have one each. -Bernama