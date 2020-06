PETALING JAYA: The Coalition for Clean and Fair Election (Bersih 2.0) has set up the Bersih 2.0 International Bureau (B2IB) to extend solidarity support to people’s movements campaigning for free and fair elections and democracy in any part of the world.

We believe the improvement of free and fair elections and democracy in any part of the world will contribute to a more open, transparent, participatory and just society, not only for the country concerned but also for the global community, it said in a statement today.

“It is also the firm belief of Bersih 2.0 that any expression or action for free and fair elections and democracy is a basic human right and must be respected and upheld,” Bersih 2.0 Steering Committee said.

It added that this is consistent with Article 21 of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights that states

1. Everyone has the right to take part in the government of his country, directly or through freely chosen representatives

2. Everyone has the right to equal access to public service in his country

3. The will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government; this will shall be expressed in periodic and genuine elections which shall be by universal and equal suffrage and shall be held by secret vote or by equivalent free voting procedures.

“As part of the international civil society community and a beneficiary of international solidarity support, Bersih 2.0 has the obligation to extend solidarity and support to individuals or movements in any part of the world that share the same ideals and campaign for free and fair elections and democracy in a peaceful manner,” it said.

“Global solidarity is much needed at the present time as we are witnessing a pushback on democracy by authoritarianism and militarism that is fuelled by right-wing and nationalistic populism. “

Bersih added that In view of limitations of resources, human power and the multitude of occurrences globally on a daily basis, it will only issue statements of solidarity for free and fair elections and democracy in other parts of the world on the following criteria as its guidance:

1. The core issue involved in the incident is manifestly about free and fair elections and democracy;

2. The incident is in contradiction with the spirit, principles and practices of free and fair elections and democracy and in gross violation of human rights of those campaigning for it;

3. The incident has caused serious injuries and even death of persons who are fighting for free and fair elections and democracy;

4. The curtailment on free and fair elections and democracy must be of mass scale, widespread and systemic in nature;

5. The incident has potential negative impacts/implications on free and fair elections and democracy in Malaysia or in the region or categories of nations where Malaysia is located.

“If an incident meets three out of the five criteria listed above, B2IB will recommend to the Steering Committee of Bersih 2.0 to issue a press statement to express our solidarity and areas of concern,” it said.

“The Bersih 2.0 International Bureau will also take into consideration geographical priority in the order of neighbouring countries, other Southeast Asian countries, other Asian-Pacific countries and any other parts of the world in its operation.”