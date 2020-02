PETALING JAYA: Individuals and groups have spoken up in disgust against the attempt to form a backdoor government, calling it undemocratic and a betrayal of voters.

Leading the chorus of condemnation were 37 civil society organisations, including Bersih 2.0 that was instrumental in paving the way for a fairer election two years ago when Barisan Nasional was ousted from federal power after six decades of rule.

In voicing Bersih 2.0’s two demands, its chairman Thomas Fann said all Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs who defected from the coalition should resign.

He also called for the dissolution of Parliament to pave the way for fresh elections.

“We urge the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to give his consent for the dissolution. The power is still in our hands. This is a small group that is hijacking the people and country.

“We will call for Bersih 6 (rally) if both our demands are not met,” he said at a press conference at Bersih’s office in Section 8 here together with representatives of 34 non-governmental organisations.

Among those who co-signing the Bersih statement were Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram), Amnesty International Malaysia, Transparency International-Malaysia, National Patriot Association (Patriot), Sisters in Islam and Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4), and Malaysian Action for Justice and Unity Foundation (Maju).

C4 executive director Cynthia Gabriel said Malaysians would never forget such undemocratic attempts to undermine the ruling coalition.

“The kleptocrats we kicked out in GE14 are now being engaged to come back to a political coalition through the backdoor,” she said.

“In no way can we accept kleptocrats back in federal power. Many of them are being charged in court and we are concerned that the cases will be dropped and they will be able to share political power again.”