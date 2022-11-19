Bersih calls for probe on Hadi for wearing party logo

PETALING JAYA: Bersih chairman Thomas Fann had called for investigation on PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang for wearing a vest which bore the PAS logo while at the polls today.

According to FMT’s report, a picture of Hadi wearing said vest had surfaced on Twitter, posted by a user from the social media platform.

“This is clearly an election offence, to wear any apparel or clothing with a party symbol or logo into a polling centre,” Fann told FMT.

He urged the police and the Election Commission (EC) to investigate this matter.

The Bersih chairman then quoted Section 26(1)(g) of the Election Offences Act 1954, which prohibits voters from wearing clothing bearing any political affiliation involving, party logos, emblem or symbols and candidates’ face within 50 meters of the polling station.

Any individual contradicting the act may be punished with a one year jail sentence, fines less than RM5,000, or both upon conviction.