Bersih seeks funding to push for reforms

PETALING JAYA: Electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0 seeks to raise RM1.4 million to help it continue its push for reforms to ensure clean and fair elections.

The funds will be used for various programmes until the end of next year, as well as for staffing and office operations.

Bersih chairman Thomas Fann said today the coalition has outlined six programmes – electoral reform, parliamentary reform, election monitoring and observation, restoration of local government elections, civic education on democracy for university students, and a special project on the forthcoming Sarawak state election.

He estimated the cost of these programmes at RM640,000.

He said RM154,000 would be spent on office operations while RM605,600 would go to staffing.

“Although the rakyat managed to change the government through the ballot box in the 14th general election, this is only just the beginning for Bersih 2.0,” Fann said at a press conference at its headquarters here.

“Many of the demands of Bersih 2.0 can be found in Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto and Bersih 2.0 continues to hold the government accountable for their manifesto promises.”

A fundraising dinner is planned at Hotel Armada here.

Among those expected to be present are National Laureate Datuk Seri Abdul Samad, former Institutional Reform Committee member Datuk S. Ambiga, Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah, cartoonist Zulkiflee SM Anwar Ulhaque and Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown.

The price of the dinner ticket is RM1,000 per seat or RM10,000 per table.