Bersih: Separate the Offices of AG and Public Prosecutor

PETALING JAYA: Bersih 2.0 has urged the government to urgently initiate and to work with other political parties in Parliament to pass the constitutional reform on the separation of the offices of the Attorney-General (AG) and the Public Prosecutor.

It also seeks a separation of the judicial and legal service in its report “Reforming the Office of Attorney-General and the Judicial & Legal Service in Malaysia” today.

The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections said as the AG is a political appointee without security of tenure, he should cease to hold the office of Public Prosecutor and to be a member of any Service Commission. His authority should extend only to the Federal AGC and not to the rest of the Legal Service, it pointed out

“The Prime Minister should have the flexibility to choose the best candidates for the office of AG and for the position of Minister of Law/Justice, and should be able to combine both positions in one individual, as he may judge appropriate,” Bersih said in a statement.

“However, Parliament should have the right to require the PM to submit his nomination for the approval of a parliamentary committee.

“The AG should attend Cabinet on a regular basis, and should also have the right, like a Cabinet minister, to participate ex officio in the proceedings of both Houses of Parliament. If, however, the AG is appointed Minister of Law/Justice, then he must be a member of one or other House.”

Bersih said the Public Prosecutor should be appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong upon the recommendation of the appropriate Service Commission, which may after considering the advice of the Prime Minister be returned to the Commission once for reconsideration. Parliament should have the right to require the Prime Minister, before advising the Agong, to submit his advice for the approval of a parliamentary committee.

“The Public Prosecutor should be appointed for a single term of eight years, subject to the same maximum retirement age, and with the same security of tenure, as a Federal Court judge,” it said.

“Parliament should have the power to require the Public Prosecutor to consult with the AG in particular cases, but must not require the Public Prosecutor to act subject to the consent or under the direction or control of any person.

“Parliament should have the power to authorize specialist agencies such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the Securities Commission, etc, to initiate and conduct prosecutions for specific offences within their remit, but the Public Prosecutor should have power, with the permission of the court or of the agency concerned, to take over any prosecution.”

On the separation of the Judicial and Legal Service (JLS), Bersih said it should be divided into a Judicial Service and a separate Legal Service, each with its own Service Commission.

“The Judicial Service Commission should revert to being chaired by the Chief Justice as the head of the judiciary, with other judicial office-holders and the deputy chairman of the Public Services Commission as ex officio members,” the statement read.

“It should also regain responsibility for nominating members of tribunals for the removal of superior court judges and for proposing any suspensions pending the decisions of such tribunals.

“The Legal Service Commission should cease to have the AG as an ex officio member, with his place being taken by the Solicitor General and the Public Prosecutor. It should be responsible for the appointments, promotions, transfers and discipline of all members of the Legal Service. It should also have responsibility for nominating members of a tribunal for the removal of the Public Prosecutor and for proposing any suspension pending the decision of such a tribunal.”

Bersih said the AG and the Solicitor General should not have authority over members of the Legal Service appointed or seconded to serve the Public Prosecutor’s Chambers, State Governments, Parliament or independent Commissions.

“Law reform should continue to be the responsibility of individual ministries, working together with the AGC. However, a Law Reform Commission consisting of legal academics and retired judges should be created, under the oversight of the Ministry of Law/Justice, to make proposals for law reform, which should be laid before Parliament,” it added.

Bersih urged all political parties in Parliament to work together to implement these recommendations without delay, to convince the public that they have the political will and are committed to the institutional reforms promised to the public.