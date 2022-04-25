‘Bertuntung’ in S’wak among activities on JBPM radar during Aidilfitri

KUCHING: The tradition of putting up ‘lampu pelita’ (oil lamps) and other festive lights, better known as ‘bertuntung’ in Sarawak, during the Aidilfitri celebration, will be among activities that will be the focus of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) during the festive holiday this year.

JBPM director-general, Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid, said this ‘bertuntung’ activity posed the risk of fire and those who planned to do so should be prepared to take steps to reduce the risk.

“We advise (those who use the electricity supply to light up festive lights) to ensure that the electrical connection is properly done. Don’t overuse the switchboard at any one time and make sure there is no short circuit,” he said in a press conference here today.

Earlier, Muhammad Hamdan officiated the state JBPM Excellence Service Award ceremony involving 95 recipients. The event was also attended by state JBPM director Datuk Khirudin Drahman @Hussaini.

Mohammad Hamdan also said that those who used kerosene for the oil lamps were advised to ensure that the material did not spill easily as it could cause burns, especially among children.

Meanwhile, he said that JBPM had also identified 18 locations nationwide that were considered hotspot areas at risk of death due to drowning.

According to him, these areas involve 13 locations which are rivers or drains, two waterfalls and three beach areas.

Meanwhile, Khirudin said that about 80 per cent of the 1,040 JBPM staff who are based in Sarawak will be on duty on rotation during the Aidilfitri celebration, and they will be assisted by 108 JBPM recruits, apart from volunteer and community firefighters.

He said that state JBPM had commenced night patrols for fire monitoring and prevention since April 20, apart from inspecting commercial premises, offices and factories that would not be in operation during the Aidilfitri holiday. - Bernama