Best for our MPs to steer clear of touchy issues

ONE sure-fire way to rile up the people is to make an inappropriate comment about a religion or its holy scripture. Needless to say, it is taboo to question or interpret another faith even if we think that we are a theological expert.

With 84% of the world’s population identifying with a religion, we can see how important faith is. Only a minority subscribe to secular systems of belief and purpose without any dogma.

Believers hold firmly to their religion, so no amount of debate can shake their faith. It is pointless to go into an argument over what we don’t believe in when others do.

There is simply nothing to gain from such a futile exercise.

In fact, we risk hurting the feelings of others and cause damage to our multi-faith society.

Yet one member of Parliament had the temerity to cross that line of decency in the august House.

The Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) understandably expressed concern that this will open the door for others to do the same.

This could lead to unnecessary arguments that might pit one religion against another, to be used by politicians for their political gain and manoeuvring, it pointed out.

It is timely to share what India’s Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, had to say about judging people of other faiths and commenting on their beliefs.

“It is no business of mine to criticise the scriptures of other faiths, or to point out their defects ... It is only through a reverential approach to faiths other than mine that I can realise the principle of equality of all religions,” he said.

However, Gandhi deemed it fit to comment on his own religion.

“But it is both my right and duty to point out the defects in Hinduism in order to purify it and keep it pure. But when non-Hindu critics set about criticising Hinduism and cataloguing its faults they only blazon their own ignorance of Hinduism and their incapacity to regard it from the Hindu viewpoint. It distorts their vision and vitiates their viewpoint,” he added.

Given that religion is a delicate subject, just a little common sense is needed not to cause friction.

Read this story on our iPaper: Best for our MPs to steer clear of touchy issues