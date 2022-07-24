Best, most experienced teachers should lead in teaching students on the screen

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) today suggested that the best and most experienced teachers should lead in terms of preparing online or broadcast teaching and learning (PdP) materials.

He said with the latest technology, lessons broadcast through electronic means would enable every class in a school to have the same benefit of the best teachers teaching the students, with the class teacher assisting them.

“... to depend upon teachers only without any preparation to teach the students, (some) students may benefit if the teacher happens to be good (in teaching), but some may not benefit as much if the teacher were not so good,” he said.

He said this on the ‘Wacana Hala Tuju Sistem Pendidikan dan Pembelajaran Dalam Talian Negara’ programme here, today.

Dr Mahathir said the most important thing about teaching was to equip students with the knowledge, but beyond that, it was also imperative to instill good character.

“Because if the character is not implanted in the student, they may abuse or misuse the knowledge they get,” he said. — Bernama