Best to hold Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu state polls soon: Shahidan

KULIM: Arau Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (pix) has proposed that Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu hold state elections once the 15th general election (GE15) for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat in Kedah and the Tioman state seat in Pahang are completed.

He described it as the best time for the three Perikatan Nasional (PN)-ruled states to hold state polls after voters threw their backing for the coalition in GE15 on Nov 19.

He is confident that should the state elections be held soon, especially in Kedah, PN would be able to secure a big victory and maintain the administration of the state government.

“After this election (Padang Serai), we should go ahead with state polls. I think Kedah, just like in Perlis, will see PN secure a landslide victory,” he told a press conference here today.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Dec 7 (Wednesday) as the polling day for both the Padang Serai parliamentary seat and the Tioman state seat.

In GE15, PN won 14 out of the 15 state seats in Perlis as well as the three parliamentary constituencies - Padang Besar, Kangar and Arau.

PN also swept all 14 parliamentary seats in Kelantan, all eight in Terengganu and 13 out of 14 seats in Kedah. - Bernama