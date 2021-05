BESUT: Concerned with the less fortunate groups especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Besut district police headquarters (IPD) has set up a food bank to enable those in need to get basic necessities for free.

District police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said basic essentials such as rice, sugar and milk can be obtained at a special space outside the IPD’s gate.

“The goods provided are contributed by Besut IPD officers and personnel. Members of the public are welcome to donate dry items for the food bank, and if they wish to donate cash for us to buy goods, they can contact the IPD administration.

“The needy can come to take items there according to their needs, from 10am to 5pm every day,” he said when launching the food bank, near Kampung Raja here, today.

He said the food bank will continue operating throughout the pandemic or as long as there are contributors. — Bernama