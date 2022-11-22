Better for BN to stay as opposition: Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: In maintaining his stand of rejecting cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN) treasurer-general Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said it would be better for the party to act as the opposition if negotiations on the formation of a federal government are still at a deadlock.

“There are many speculations at the moment about what is happening. In any formula or negotiation, my position is clear and I will not compromise.

“If there is still no understanding and conclusion, it is better for BN to act as the opposition and I am ready for that,“ said Hishammuddin in a post on his Facebook.

Hishammuddin, who successfully defended the Sembrong parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15) on Nov 19, said that no matter what happens, he remains loyal to UMNO then, now and forever and will work hard to restore the party and BN with other partners.

GE15 ended in a hung Parliament when no party or coalition of political parties received a simple majority of 112 seats to form the federal government.

GE15 results saw PH gained 82 seats, Perikatan Nasional (PN) 73 seats, BN 30; Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23); Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six); Warisan (three), Independent (two) while Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) each won one seat.

Leaders of political parties and coalitions of political parties have been given until 2 this afternoon to submit to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah the post-GE15 coalition for the formation of a new government and the Prime Minister candidate. - Bernama