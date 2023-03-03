Better things to come, says Rosmah on decision relating to Najib’s case

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor described the court decision that acquitted her husband Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on charges related to tampering the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) audit report as a victory for her family.

She said the decision certainly restored the spirit and was highly anticipated not only for Najib but also for their families.

“Thankfully, thank God, today’s case is a victory not only for my husband (Najib) but for our family.

“Datuk said he (Najib) is also grateful, this is a victory for him. Hope God willing... better things to come,“ said Rosmah when met by the media after the proceedings of the case.

Earlier, the High Court here acquitted Najib and former 1MDB chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy of the charges after finding that the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against both of them at the end of the prosecution case.

Meanwhile Najib’s counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said the decision by Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan had lifted the spirits of the former prime minister.

“Datuk Seri Najib wanted to communicate to the members of the media, he wanted to tell you (press) that he is grateful to Allah with this decision today because it really uplifts his humble (Najib) spirit and desire to fight,“ he said this right after the judgment was delivered by the judge.

Muhammad Shafee said, the decision today will be the beginning of many good things to come and today’s decision was beyond a mere acquittal and discharge as the trial judge said there was no element of corruption or gratification.

“This is the first case out of those cases that we got a good result. I hope that the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) will not appeal because the finding of the judge is completely supportable,“ he said.

Meanwhile, when met by the media, Arul Kanda said he thanked everyone who stood up for him in the last few years.

“The trial judge made it very clear that I was not involved in this case. I am very happy. I would like to thank everyone including my family, friends, and my legal team. I think the immediate next step is to update my resume,“ he said. - Bernama