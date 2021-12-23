Better to seek alliance than go solo

PETALING JAYA: Political parties with common agendas can do better by working together rather than try to outdo each other in the next general election.

This, according to analysts, can prevent a repeat of the political wrangling that followed the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government last year.

They feel that the frequent changes of government have led to political fatigue among voters.

But given today’s scenario, getting parties to work together rather than at cross purposes can be too much to ask for, according to Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan.

Azmi expects many parties to go it alone in the next general election.

He is also not optimistic that any party would be strong enough to garner a huge enough majority to form a strong and stable government. “The need for a coalition is inevitable,” he told theSun.

However, a government with a simple majority will face many problems because MPs in Malaysia are notorious for jumping ship, he said.

“The problem with our MPs is that they put their personal interests above that of their electorate,” he added.

However, he said a strong majority would make it more difficult for the Opposition to win enough MPs to bring down a government, unlike in 2020, when it took only a handful of MPs to cross the aisle to bring down the PH administration.

Azmi said contesting parties should align themselves with others that share their causes before they go to the polls.

He said for instance, PH should work together with Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance and Parti Warisan Sabah given that they share a common goal.

On the other side of the fence, he said, Barisan Nasional (BN) should consider working with Bersatu and PAS. All three parties are allies in the current federal administration, but there already are cracks in the partnership.

Umno recently announced that BN would contest all seats come next general election, effectively abandoning PAS, its partner in the Muafakat Nasional alliance and Bersatu, its partner in PN.

It is no secret that there is bad blood between Umno and Bersatu. After all, many of those in the Bersatu hierarchy were Umno rebels.

Azmi said Umno would want to take back all those seats it lost to Bersatu through crossovers.

He said it is advisable for these two parties to seek a compromise if they want to remain in power.

There is something Bersatu can also learn from the Malacca election ... voters will not support “frog” – the moniker for MPs who change sides.

While it would do well for two strong, stable and cohesive coalitions to fight it out in the polls in the peninsula and Sabah, there is another factor that should never be ignored, and that is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

The coalition of four parties led by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu won big in the recently concluded Sarawak election.

Any side that hopes to return victorious in the next election will need its support, given that Sarawak has the single largest portion of seats in the Dewan Rakyat.

The state alone has 31 of the 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat.

“If neither BN nor PH gets a clear majority, GPS could well be the kingmaker,” Azmi added.

Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said it would serve BN better to work with Bersatu.

He said all opposition parties should join forces or lose out to BN, as seen in the recently concluded Malacca and Sarawak elections.

“An opposition in disarray would serve as an advantage for the BN,” he told theSun.

In many of the seats, if the opposition votes were added up, they were more than the votes received by BN in Malacca and GPS in Sarawak.

He said the most difficult issue to resolve would be the choice of seats between Umno and Bersatu.

“Umno would want those seats back,” he added.