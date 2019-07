CYBERJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has detected several cheating syndicates using the name of the agency to threaten and cheat people via phone calls and WhatsApp.

IRB in a statement today said the syndicates used falsified official receipts of income tax payments sent via the WhatsApp application.

“The syndicates sent intimidating messages to people ordering them to transfer money to an account that does not belong to IRB and threatened they would be subject to legal action if they do not comply with the instructions given,” said IRB.

The modus operandi of using phone calls was to impersonate as IRB officials.

According to IRB, the impostor would inform the victim that he or she had a criminal case such as drugs or money laundering and then the call will be connected to a false line leading to authorities such as the police to deceive the victim.

IRB affirmed that it does not use the WhatsApp application as an official communications medium with taxpayers as well as telephone calls which connect to another public agency.

“Any tax-related matters are only through official letters and e-mails from the Hasil Care Line, the Department and IRB branches,” the statement said.

In this regard, IRB advises the public especially taxpayers to be aware of the syndicate’s tactics and immediately lodge a police report if they have been deceived and not to panic when they receive such calls or messages.

It said any suspicious letters, emails, messages or phone calls regarding IRB could be verified by calling Hasil Care Line at 1-800-88-5436 or the Customer Care Officer at each IRB branch. — Bernama