Beware of crocodiles in Sungai Belat, Sungai Kuantan: Perhilitan

KUANTAN: People living in the vicinity of Sungai Belat and Sungai Kuantan here are advised to remain vigilant and not take matters into their own hands if they come across a crocodile during this monsoon season.

Pahang Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Rozaidan Md Yasin said the flooded rivers had forced the reptiles to come out of their original habitat.

“Residents and road users are advised to remain vigilant because the rivers are the habitat for crocodiles,“ he said in a statement here today.

A video of a huge crocodile spotted roaming through a flooded road in Kampung Air Hitam near Sri Damai here went viral on social media yesterday.

Rozaidan said residents in Inderapura, Sungai Isap, Kampung Belukar, Kampung Kurnia and areas near the Kampung Razali and Kampung Jawa canals were also advised to remain vigilant.

People are also advised to avoid doing activities near the river and keep their distance from the water to give them time to escape if they come across a crocodile.

“Be careful if you get on a boat, try to stay in the middle and make some noise because they will stay away from the boat.

“Do not approach the nest or try to catch the baby crocodiles. Crocodiles have superb maternal instincts and will react violently if disturbed,“ he said.

He urged villagers who sighted the crocodile to call the department hotline at 1-800-88-5151 or 09-5733811. - Bernama