Beware of delivery or storage problems when buying medicines online

PETALING JAYA: Consumers have been advised to be mindful when buying medications online or through mail-order as some medicines may become unsafe or ineffective from exposure to extreme temperature or humidity during transit from the retailer.

Many pills and capsules need to be kept away from heat, air, moisture and sunlight because they can be damaged or lose their potency.

If a life depends on proper dosage of a specific medication, this could have serious consequences, the Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) said today.

“Temperature and humidity variations can accelerate ageing of medications and affect their stability,” its president Mohideen Abdul Kader said in a statement.

“Some thyroid drugs, for example, lack good stability and can cause major changes in the body’s response with only very small differences in the amount of medication.”

There were more than 70 US Food and Drug Administration recalls for levothyroxine products (a thyroid drug) between 2007 and 2012 for this reason, he pointed out.

“Antibiotics such as penicillin and cephalosporin are also easily weakened or rendered ineffective under improper temperature conditions,” he said.

For patients with such chronic illnesses as diabetes or heart disease, a damaged dose of a crucial medicine, like insulin or nitroglycerin, can be life-threatening. But even common medicines can break down with potentially harmful effects, and you can’t always tell by looking at the pill or liquid that a problem has occurred, said Janet Engle, a pharmacist and past president of the American Pharmacists Association.

Drugs that break down can cause adverse events, and can be harmful.

> Antibiotics – if they decay, they can cause stomach or kidney damage.

> Aspirin – it breaks down even in low-moisture environments; can cause stomach upset (more than the usual).

> Hormone pills (for thyroid, birth control, etc) – they are especially susceptible to temperature changes. These are often protein-based, and when protein gets hot it changes properties.

> Insulin, seizure medicines and anticoagulants – small changes in doses in these medicines can greatly impact your health.

> Diagnostic test strips (eg: for blood sugar levels, pregnancy or ovulation) – they are extremely sensitive to humidity. If moisture sticks to the strips, it will dilute the test liquid and possibly give a false reading.

Some drugs, if repacked (either for sale or in home use), and inappropriately kept, undergo chemical changes and can be harmful if ingested.

The Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring in New Zealand reported a case of haematuria (blood in urine) in a patient who repacked dabigatran (a blood thinner) into a weekly pill box. Dabigatran capsules absorb moisture from surroundings if removed from the original packaging. This increases its bioavailability, which increases the risk of adverse effects.

In hot environments, some medicines may change form and become difficult to use. Gelatine capsules may soften, ointments and creams may become runny (eg: hydrocortisone cream can separate and become useless in the heat), and suppositories may melt.

“Buying pharmaceuticals online or via mail-order pharmacy are increasingly relied upon during the current pandemic,” Mohideen said.

“Good practice protocols on the part of retailers are thus important to ensure the integrity of a drug product and its treatment efficacy, and to prevent unnecessary harm to consumers.”

CAP also called on pharmacies and health retailers to strictly adhere to recommended storage criteria for drugs when distributing medications to patients.

“Retailers also have a duty of care to ensure that the delivery service they engage does not expose medicines to extreme heat when it is being transported to consumers,” Mohideen said..

“Improper medicine storage at home can also affect the quality, effectiveness and safety of medication.”

Always read the instructions on the medication label for proper storage, he added.