Beware of emails, messages from Scammers using MCMC logo

PUTRAJAYA: Members of the public are reminded not to fall victim to emails or messages, claiming to be from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), asking the recipient to surrender their personal details to enable them to claim cash prizes.

MCMC in a statement today said it has never issued any emails or messages to the public, asking them to claim cash prizes under a bonus scheme offered by a telecommunications company.

It said monitoring conducted by the Cyber Intelligence Monitoring Network found that the victim would receive a message claiming that he or she had an unresolved transaction with Telekom Malaysia Berhad, namely a cash prize of RM270,000 given under the TM Family Gift Bonus scheme.

“Avoid giving personal details such as card and bank account numbers to unknown individuals,” MCMC said adding that using its logo without permission is also an offence.

Members of the public can lodge complaints via MCMC hotline at 1 800 188 030 or WhatsApp (016 220 6262) or email (aduanskmm@mcmc.gov.my) or through https://aduan.skmm.gov.my. -Bernama