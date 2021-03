PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) today warned the public against online advertisements on the sale of Covid-19 vaccines in the country.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the vaccines can only be supplied to the government and authorised parties.

He said the MOH’s Pharmacy Enforcement Division through the cyber forensic unit was constantly working with local authorities and Interpol to monitor the sale of vaccines online.

Speaking at a press conference on the development of Covid-19 today, Dr Noor Hisham said there were online advertisements promoting the sale of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for RM63.88.

In this regard, he advised the public to always ensure that the Covid-19 vaccines they receive are only those provided by facilities under the MOH at no charge.

Commenting on the same issue, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reminded the public not to be easily influenced and deceived by any party that offers the Covid-19 vaccines through phone calls.

He said only the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the MOH are responsible for the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme by coordinating the registration for the vaccines through the MySejahtera application.

“There are parties who took advantage (by offering the vaccine to public) online and there are also individuals who claim that they are agents from certain companiess who have approached us to take the Covid-19 vaccine from them,” he said. — Bernama