Beware of individuals with fake ‘Datuk’ titles, public told

PETALING JAYA: The Council of Datuk Dato’ Malaysia has warned the public not to fall for those claiming to have such titles but to verify their authenticity.

Its secretary-general Datuk Samson David Maman said using fake titles is nothing new, adding that many of those who use fake titles believe it would give them easy access to the powers that be and they will be accepted by the upper echelons of society.

Samson pointed out that titles can only be awarded and revoked by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultans and the Yang di-Pertua Negeri.

“When a state title is given out, it is the sole prerogative of the sultan, while for federal titles, the government has a process where a person can apply based on his contributions, for example, to society or sports.

“Titles are usually given to those who are above 45 years and have contributed to the nation. People should be careful when anyone with a title approaches them. The younger they are the more cautious a person should be.

“Anyone can check if a person has a title by visiting the government website, istiadat.gov.my, and keying in their name.

“Some, who already have the title of Datuk, cannot wait to get a Datuk Seri or Tan Sri title and are willing to buy fake ones.”

He said buying or selling a fake title is an offence and the public should be wary when someone approaches them to obtain a title for which they have to pay money.

Samson said it is likely the title could be fake as a person can only officially become a Datuk at an investiture ceremony.

“There have been instances where supposed royal title award ceremonies were organised at hotels, which is akin to the presentation of fake titles because investiture ceremonies are not held at such venues.”

Samson said the Awards Act 2017 and the Emblems and Names Act (Amendment) 2016 were introduced to fight fake awards and protect royal institutions after people claiming to be members of royal families, such as the self-proclaimed “Sultan” of Malacca and King of Borneo, Sulu and Mindanao gave out titles.

Under the Awards Act 2017, soliciting awards or trying to sell fake awards is punishable with a fine of up to RM500,000 or 20 years’ jail.

Under the Emblems and Names (Amendment) Act, the offender can be fined RM20,000 or imprisoned for not more than three years, or both, as compared with a fine of just RM1,000 before the amendment, for the improper use of emblems, names and pictorial representations.

Samson said previously people were using royal emblems on their cars and if caught, they only had to pay an RM1,000 fine.

But now, police often question those using royal emblems on their vehicles.

“The media, too, has a role to play. They must check whether the person they are talking to or interviewing has a proper title and not a fake one. This has happened to a media outlet.

“A person claiming to be a ‘Datuk’ frequently appeared and gave comments on issues, but checks by the council found the person was using the similar name of another Datuk. When exposed he did not seem to care about it.”

Samson wondered how people with fake titles would explain the situation to family members when they are caught.

He said those using fake emblems, names and pictorial representations will have action taken against them.