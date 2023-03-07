Beware of police impersonator seeking contribution

KUANTAN: Police are calling on the people to be wary of a scammer masquerading as a police officer to solicit cash contributions by phone or WhatsApp.

Bentong police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar in a statement here yesterday said police have received reports on the fraud purportedly seeking contributions to organising programmes involving the district police headquarters (IPD).

“The suspect is said to introduce himself as Tuan Nik or Tuan Syukri as well as using a profile picture of a man in police uniform. The suspect was found to be aiming at businessmen around Bentong as his target,” he said.

Zaiham said the suspect was also found using three different bank accounts for victims to give their contributions.

In this regard, police have opened an investigation paper under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years with whipping and shall also be liable to fine upon conviction.

He also advised those who received such calls or messages to contact Bentong IPD at 09-2222222 or the nearest police station. - Bernama