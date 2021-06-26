SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Local

Beware of unofficial vaccination registration forms — JKJAV

26 Jun 2021 / 22:21 H.
    Beware of unofficial vaccination registration forms — JKJAV
    Pix taken from JKJAV Facebook account.

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public have been advised to be wary of fake news circulating about Covid-19 vaccination registration forms.

The Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV), in its official Facebook page today, urged the public to ignore any vaccination registration forms being shared on WhatsApp or any unofficial platforms.

“Protect your personal data from any violation. Only refer to JKJAV’s official channels for Covid-19 vaccine information,” it said. — Bernama

Did you like this article?

email blast