PETALING JAYA: Any attempt to gain power through the back door is a betrayal of the people’s trust, according to a political analyst.

Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff said the current government should instead focus on delivering promises made in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) election manifesto.

Rais Hussin, who is president and CEO of Emir Research, said such political manoeuvring was a betrayal of the mandate given to PH by the people in the 14th general election in 2018.

“I abhor (the move to form) a back door government. I abhor the betrayal,” he told theSun.

Rais Hussin said he was aware that at least half of the election pledges made by PH were related to reforms and that did not involve financing. “Only the remaining 50% will cost money,” he said.

“At least focus on reform-related matters, rebuild the nation.”

He also pointed out that there was a promise to ensure ample checks and balances in the administration.

“We cannot afford to have too much power concentrated in one person, as was the case before,” he said, without elaborating.

Rais Hussin urged all parties to stop politicking and instead focus on solving the economic crisis.

“The global economy is gloomy. The US is going into recession, in Europe there is uncertainty because of Brexit, and there are problems in China, too (caused by the trade war with the US).”

He said China and the European Union are among Malaysia’s top 10 trading partners.

He expressed concern that such developments could have a negative impact on the domestic and foreign markets.

“It’s also actually quite embarrassing,” he added.