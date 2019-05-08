Bid to smuggle petrol to Philippines foiled, two men detained

TAWAU: The Marine Police here foiled an attempt to smuggle fuel to the Philippines with the arrest of two local men caught with 30 barrels of petrol in Pulau Kalapuan waters, near here, yesterday.

Sabah Region 4 commander Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Pajeri Ali said based on information, Marine Intelligence Unit and a team from the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) raided two boats and a house on the island at 8pm.

“On the first boat, the raiding team found 10 barrels of petrol and five more barrels containing cooking oil, while on the second boat, another 10 barrels of petrol were seized,” he said in a statement, here, today.

“The team then found another 10 barrels of petrol at a house where the two suspects, aged 53 and 21 were staying,” he said in a statement here today.

The suspects and the seized items, worth RM21,324 were taken to the Marine Police base in Semporna for action under Section 20 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Mohamad Pajeri said efforts to combat smuggling of fuel to foreign countries was always being implemented and urged the public to channel any information to the authorities. — Bernama