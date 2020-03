KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry has advised the public not to purchase or use a liquid hand sanitiser product, called the ‘Hand Sanitizer Bidara Ruqyah Al-Amin Al-Baghdadi’, as it has not been approved by the ministry.

In a statement on Facebook, the ministry stated that all liquid sanitisers to kill germs, must be referred to the ministry to ensure it meets quality and safety standards before it is sold in Malaysia.

The ministry said the sale of unregistered products, as well as the sale of cosmetics without notification, was an offence under the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984, with possible conviction under section 12(1) of the Sale of Drugs Act 1952.

“Companies which commit such an offence can be fined up to RM50,000 for a first offence, and up to RM100,000 for a further offence,” it said.

Product advertisements which include medical claims and which have not been approved by the Medicine Advertisements Board, are also in contravention of section 4B of the Medicines (Advertisement & Sale) Act 1956, which carries a penalty of a maximum fine of RM3,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both, upon conviction.

The ministry advised members of the public to use their wisdom and to exercise caution before making purchases of liquid sanitisers.

Checks on the status of a relevant product can be made on the website of the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency at www.npra.gov.my. - Bernama