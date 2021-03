PETALING JAYA: It could not have been a better start to the Year of the Ox for three Sports Toto punters.

Together, the trio won a whopping RM12.6 million when they hit the jackpot over two consecutive draws on Feb 28 and March 2.

On Feb 28, a punter from Negeri Sembilan and another from Sarawak hit the Toto 4D Jackpot 1, each taking home half a share of the RM10.1 million prize.

Two days later, a punter from Johor hit the same same jackpot and won RM2.5 million.

For the winner from Negeri Sembilan, the winning literally pulled him out of bankruptcy.

“I had to take a loan for a heart surgery six years ago and I lost everything after I stopped working,” he said. “God has given me a second chance. Now I can have a fresh start,” he said.

The 45-year-old man said his first priority is to obtain a discharge from bankruptcy. “I will then donate part of the winnings to some charitable bodies,” he added.

The winner from Sarawak, a 41-year-old teacher, told Sports Toto that he betted on the registration number of his old car as well as that of his identity card.

“I have stopped driving the old car but I continued to place bets on its registration number. I’m very grateful that this old car can still bring me luck after all these years,” he said.

He said he would save some of the winnings for his children’s education. He does not plan to quit his teaching job despite being a millionaire now.

Luck for the winner from Johor came in a flyer. The 69-year-old retiree said he was not interested in the products listed on the flyer but found a phone number on it that he betted on.

He now plans to give a big angpow the promoter who had given him the flyer, and share the rest with his family.