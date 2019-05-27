Big Blue to use electric taxis by July or August

KUALA LUMPUR: Local taxi company, Big Blue Taxi Facilities (Big Blue) is expected to use the first batch of 100 electric-powered taxis beginning this July or August, said its founder and adviser Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail.

He said the electric vehicles were supposed to be launched in May but the time frame had to be extended to comply with several processes before approval by the relevant authority.

“There are several technical factors such as to obtain Vehicle Type Approval (VTA), therefore we have to coordinate between taxi creators, manufacturers and the government and this take time.

“We are also in the process of signing the contract with local companies on the installation process of the electric powered-cabs, and if it is successful, we are expecting our first production of 5,000 units,“ he told reporters after attending a breaking-of-fast with Big Blue taxi drivers here today.

At the event, Shamsubahrin also introduced Big Blue Taxi’s self-service counter system to ease passengers to book the taxi service. The counters would be located at public places including hotels, tourists areas, and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Meanwhile, former Peugeot Citroen India director Shashikant Vaidyanathan will replace him as Big Blue’s new chief executive officer, effective June 1, he said, adding he would still remain as the advisor to the company. — Bernama