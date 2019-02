PETALING JAYA: All the “big guns” from both Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) have arrived in Semenyih for a last-minute push as the clock ticks down to polling day.

BN already has former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on the campaign trail daily, and Umno adviser Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah arrived on Sunday.

Today, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi rode in on his superbike despite being on “garden leave” to prepare to face corruption charges.

He has left it to deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Hasan to lead the party in his absence.

Even Datuk Paduka Ibrahim Ali, founder and president of Malay rights group Perkasa, stepped in last night to support BN candidate Zakaria Hanafi.

On the other side of the divide, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected to join the campaign trail tomorrow.

His deputy Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PKR president, have also visited Semenyih to woo voters.

BN has pulled out all the stops in an effort to wrest the seat back from PH.