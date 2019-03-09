Big jump in Pahang dengue cases this year

PEKAN: The Pahang Health Department has recorded 248 dengue cases, a 52% rise from January to March 2 in the state this year.

Its deputy director, Datuk Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed said there was one dengue death compared to nil during the same period last year.

He said to ensure the community gave serious attention to cleanliness, the department was now focusing on enforcement as an effective preventive measure.

“So far, we have inspected 82,982 premises such as houses, shops and factories with 221 premises getting a total of RM11,500 in compound while nine cases would be brought to court.

“The cooperation of the community in looking after cleanliness is very important to control the spread of dengue in the state,” he said at an Anti-Dengue Campaign and a Communication-for-Behavioural-Impact (COMBI) Day with Volunteers at Taman Peramu Jaya 1 here today.

More than 500 residents comprising personnel from various government agencies, the private sector, students joined the cleanliness programme in the housing estate. — Bernama