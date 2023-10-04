Big stride for The Strollers

IT was unlikely that the reunion concert of the 1960s local band, The Strollers, would be anything other than a special occasion for musical and non-musical reasons alike.
Some 500 concertgoers turned back the hands of time on April 2, drawn by a retro aesthetic and comforting sense of nostalgia.
For many, the free concert was a freewheeling experience that supercharged their craving for the 1960s and 1970s, seeing more value in having led a more shared life in the past than in present times.
Some came to hark back to good times that their parents or grandparents, of the love generation, constantly reminisced about, often making The Strollers a marker of how local pop music evolved in the sixties.
The showcase would have drawn a full house anyway, but the unity and bonding of a multiracial crowd amplified the evening, generating warmth, care and social connectedness.
For several hours, the “Just As We Were” party initiated by local news portal Free Malaysia Today brought forth the best of Malaysians, and the camaraderie made the heart sing. It was a remarkable window into a bygone age when Malaysians embraced an all-inclusive lifestyle, and when simple things in life mattered to them.
The timing was perfect, a people’s moment that warrants marking in collective cultural memory.
The event was pulled together by a group of music lovers who wanted to honour three original members of The Strollers – Michael Magness, Hussein Idris and Billy Chang, reuniting after 50 years.
It was not a ticketed gig, and the money that came out of their own pockets went straight to the old Strollers, and to the three new members of the longest-running band in Malaysia.
The free entry to the concert was their way of giving a treat to the fans, who had supported The Strollers since its formation in 1965.
The success of the moment of togetherness must, in a big way, be attributed to the support of lawyer-businessman Datuk Seri R. Rajendran, CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group Bo Lingam and chairman of the national artistes welfare foundation (Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanahair) Datuk DJ Dave.
They are like-minded individuals who continue to touch the lives of musicians, inspiring Malaysians.
As Dave put it: “Together, we can lift and strengthen one another.”
The event, its significance and the many glorious moments it brought to the fore leaves much for the stakeholders to consider.
Efforts should be stepped up to help musicians enjoy a decent standard of living, and veteran musicians should never be forgotten.
No matter how you feel about these artistes, there is no doubt that they have made an impact on culture and changed music that embeds itself deeply in memories.
The music community is never going to forget the electrifying evening of “Just As We Were” and already, there is talk about spin-offs.
Yesterday once more was glorious and victorious for Malaysia. – FMT