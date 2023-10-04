Big stride for The Strollers

IT was unlikely that the reunion concert of the 1960s local band, The Strollers, would be anything other than a special occasion for musical and non-musical reasons alike.

Some 500 concertgoers turned back the hands of time on April 2, drawn by a retro aesthetic and comforting sense of nostalgia.

For many, the free concert was a freewheeling experience that supercharged their craving for the 1960s and 1970s, seeing more value in having led a more shared life in the past than in present times.

Some came to hark back to good times that their parents or grandparents, of the love generation, constantly reminisced about, often making The Strollers a marker of how local pop music evolved in the sixties.

The showcase would have drawn a full house anyway, but the unity and bonding of a multiracial crowd amplified the evening, generating warmth, care and social connectedness.

For several hours, the “Just As We Were” party initiated by local news portal Free Malaysia Today brought forth the best of Malaysians, and the camaraderie made the heart sing. It was a remarkable window into a bygone age when Malaysians embraced an all-inclusive lifestyle, and when simple things in life mattered to them.

The timing was perfect, a people’s moment that warrants marking in collective cultural memory.

The event was pulled together by a group of music lovers who wanted to honour three original members of The Strollers – Michael Magness, Hussein Idris and Billy Chang, reuniting after 50 years.

It was not a ticketed gig, and the money that came out of their own pockets went straight to the old Strollers, and to the three new members of the longest-running band in Malaysia.