Big winners at PWK Charity Golf to aid poor families in Kedah

PETALING JAYA: It was a day of many feats at the Persatuan Wanita Kedah Di Kuala Lumpur dan Selangor (PWK) Charity Golf event at Kelab Golf Seri Selangor here on Sunday.

The biggest winners were the 60 golfers who contributed to great cause by taking part in the event. By doing so, they contributed to a fund run by PWK which is a non-governmental organisation set up 12 years ago to help impoverished families in rural areas of Kedah.

PWK members are Kedah-born women residing in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor with a penchant for charity work.

It organises several charity events every year and this includes one during the month of Ramadan.

“We have in previous years, with the co-operation of local connections, provided sustenance to families in Kulim, Pendang, Langkawi, and Sik,” said PWK chairwoman Datin Wira Azizah Abu Samah.

“This Ramadan we will be providing essential food items (and alms) to 150 destitute families in Telok Kecai, Alor Setar. And it is for this reason that you are here today participating and at the same time contributing to this noble cause.”

This Charity Golf was organised in collaboration with Kelab Golf Seri Selangor, whose hospitality and professionalism have made hosting this event a beautiful experience for the members of PWK and golfers too, she added.

“We are very fortunate to have Datuk Seri Diraja Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, Tunku Temenggong Kedah gracing this tournament and are very grateful to YTM for consenting to have the Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Challenge Trophy for Champion Gross up for grabs every year

“To entice the golfers, we also have the President’s Challenge Trophy for the Champion Nett player. So be sure to come back for our charity golf tournament next year,” Azizah added.

In the competition, Datuk Ahmad Ismail emerged as the gross winner with a score of 84 while Rossharisham Roslan was declared the nett winner with 71 points.

The overall champion was Mohamad Abu Hassan with a score of 37 on countback.

Meanwhile, Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz sprang a surprise by nearly landing a hole in one. She won the nearest-to-pin novelty prize by landing the ball less than 2ft from the cup.