Bigger Matta Fair back on March 15-17 at PWTC

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2019 Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Fair will be held from March 15 to 17 at its usual venue, the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here.

The 47th edition of the Matta Fair will feature 1,369 booths in seven halls and offer international holiday destinations in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Macau and many others. There will also be 88 booths for agencies that specialise in Umrah packages.

Matta Secretary General Nigel Wong said the 2019 fair would continue to meet and satisfy its consumer’s demands by providing a variety of value-for-money packages.

“This year we will continue our growth as exhibitors from tourism-related companies, including the numbers of Matta members which hit over 263, taking up to 1,369 booths overall, compared with 1,336 booths during last September’s (Matta September 2018) fair,“ he said today.

Matta Fair March 2019 also will see participation from State Tourism Organisations from Sabah, Sarawak, Negri Sembilan, Terrenganu, Perak and others.

“Sabah will have a strong presence at the fair with 16 booths.

Meanwhile there will be booths from national tourism organisations of, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Macau, Indonesia to name a few,“ he said

Matta also announced its latest partnership with KL Hop-On Hop-Off for the upcoming fair.

Matta CEO Phua Tai Neng said the city tour bus service will fill a gap in the market-place by encouraging visitors to explore top tourists attractions in the KL City centre.

“Having Hop-On Hop Off at the Matta Fair will provide a further boost to our domestic city’s tourism economy. At the same time, Matta Fair visitors will be spoilt for choice,“ he said.

Matta also urges visitors during the fair to use public transportation such as the LRT and e-hailing services for a convenient and hassle-free journey coming to the fair.

Matta’s Official Partners for the Matta Fair March 2019 include:

>> Sabah as Malaysia’s favourite destination

>> Taiwan as Asia’s favourite destination

>> Malaysian Airlines as the official airline

>> Royal Caribbean International as the official cruise

>> Merchantrade Asia as the official money changer

>> Top Media Resources as official Augmented Reality (AR) guide

>> Amleisure Media as official Show daily supplement

>> Desaru coast and Legoland Malaysia Resort as Malaysia’s favourite theme parks

>> Sunway Putra Mall as the official shopping mall

>> Jenexus as internet provider

>> Putrade World Trade Centre as strategic partner