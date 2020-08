KUCHING: Sarawak police say they made their biggest drug bust to date and crippled a major drug distribution operation when they raided two condo units cum drug labs in Miri last Monday.

Sarawak deputy police commissioner, Datuk Dev Kumar M. M. Sree, said two suspects – a 43-year-old local man and 28-year-old female Chinese national – who tested positive for drugs were arrested during an 8pm raid at the first condo unit where over 17kg of drugs estimated to be worth RM1,330,740 were found.

The haul consisted of 9,055g of ecstasy powder; 2,520 (756g) ecstasy pills; 998g of ketamine; 3,159.2g of Erimin-5 powder; 11,000 (3,140g) Erimin-5 pills and 233g of syabu.

One of the suspects later led the Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) team to a second condo unit in the same building where vessels containing an ecstasy and fruit juice cocktail weighing 7,491g, as well as Erimin-5 pills weighing 24g, were found during the 8.15pm raid.

“The estimated value of drugs from the second raid is RM750,150,” said Dev Kumar in a statement last night.

He added that police also seized RM5,360 in cash, a Perodua Myvi valued at RM15,000 and a gold chain valued at RM29,000.

“The estimated total value of the drug seizure is RM2,080,890 and could have supplied 195,688 drug addicts,” said Dev Kumar.

He said the suspects will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the death penalty upon conviction. — Bernama