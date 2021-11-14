Biker held after fracas at petrol station (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR: A motorcyclist who assaulted an elderly man with a crash helmet at a petrol station on Jalan Duta here was traced and arrested by police just hours later on Saturday.

Brickfields police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor (pix) said today that the 38-year-old suspect who works as a personal driver has a past record for a drug-related offence and was listed as wanted by police for the crime.

He said according to the suspect’s statement, the man claimed that as he rode his motorcycle to a petrol pump at the station to buy fuel, the 64-year-old victim who was driving a car overtook him and pulled over at the pump.

Amihizam said the suspect confronted the victim before assaulting him with his crash helmet.

He said the victim was warded at a hospital for his injuries and discharged today.

Amihizam said police will wait for the victim to make a full recovery from his injuries before recording his statement.

He said police also seized from the suspect a motorcycle, a crash helmet and the clothing he wore during the attack as evidence.

Amihizam said the suspect is in police custody under a three-day remand order and the case is being investigated for causing hurt with a weapon under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

He urged those who witnessed the assault to come forward or contact Brickfields police at 03-22979222 or the KL police hotline at 03-21159999.

A video clip of the assault captured by a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) at the petrol kiosk went viral on social media on Saturday.

It showed a driver and motorcyclist driving up to a petrol pump.

When the driver manages to outdo the motorcyclist, the biker steps down from his machine, removes his helmet to confront the driver when he steps out.

After a brief argument, the biker lands a blow on the driver’s head with his helmet.

The driver is seen collapsing and falling on the seat of his car.

As another motorist and a staff at the kiosk go to the victim’s aid, the biker gets on his motorcycle and leaves the scene.