KUALA LUMPUR: A group of motorcyclists went to the aid of a lone policeman who had trouble apprehending a suspected criminal in Pandan Indah on Tuesday.

It is learnt that two policemen from the Ampang Jaya police headquarters, who were on crime prevention rounds, had ordered the suspect who was driving a car to pull over.

While checking the suspect and his accomplice, both men jumped out of the vehicle and tried to flee.

While one escaped and was pursued by a policeman, his accomplice tried to attack the other law enforcer with a stick before fleeing.

The policeman gave chase and managed to grab the suspect as he jumped over the road divider.

As the policeman tried to apprehend the suspect who put up a fight, five motorcyclists rushed to his aid.

With the help of the bikers, the policeman managed to arrest the suspect.

Police seized a firearm and ammunition from the suspect. They learnt that he was wanted for drug-related offences by Cheras police. The suspect was remanded for seven days from yesterday.

The scene was captured on video by a motorist which went viral on social media.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff confirmed the case but did not provide details.