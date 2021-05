KULAI: Singapore’s willingness to discuss bilateral issues including border travel with Malaysia recently, is a ‘good start’ for both countries, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (pix) said today.

Hasni said the move proved that Singapore was also looking at ways and means to improve business and travelling for both Malaysian and Singaporean citizens.

“As we all know, two days ago, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein met his counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan in Singapore to discuss bilateral issues which I believe will definitely give a lot of benefit to Johor.

“Even though the discussion had not been able to fulfill most of our requests, at least we are seeing some light at the end of the tunnel,“ the Benut assemblyman said during his speech at the ground breaking ceremony of United Kotak Bhd 2 at SME Industrial Zone, Bandar Indahpura, here today..

On Sunday, both countries agreed on the procedures and entry requirements for Death and Critically Ill Emergency Visits (DCEV) amid stricter border measures.

Malaysia and Singapore had also agreed to continously work towards the resumption of essential cross-border travel in a gradual and safe manner, apart from looking at the border reopening measures based on the Covid-19 situation in both countries. — Bernama