Bill on Anti-Party Hopping focus of Dewan Rakyat Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The tabling of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No. 3) 2022 and the Provision for the Prohibition of Members of Parliament (MPs) from Party-Hopping will be the focus of the Dewan Rakyat today.

The bill is expected to be presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Engagement sessions for the presentation of the bill with the government and opposition MPs were held on Monday and Tuesday before the tabling and debate today.

According to the Order Paper uploaded on the Parliament’s official website, the Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill 2022 will be tabled for the first reading.

Also of interest is the impact issues on national trade since the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement came into force in Malaysia last March.

The matter will be raised by Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking (Warisan-Penampang) who will pose a question to the Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry during the question and answer session.

In addition, the issue over salary increases for State Islamic Religious Department enforcement staff will be raised by Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PAS-Dungun) to the Prime Minister during the sitting.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting has been scheduled for 12 days until Aug 4. - Bernama